‘Are you really that old or is it something else?’: Prime Minister asks Bollywood actor Milind Soman , know what he replied: Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has interacted with several people including actors, sportsperson . The Prime Minister interacted with these celebrities’ in relation with the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement. Bollywood actor Milind Soman, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and many other participated in the video interaction.

During the interaction, PM has asked Milind Soman that the people are discussing about his age and fitness. “Whatever you say your age is – are you really that old or is it something else?”, PM asked to the top model.

Will be good to hear this discussion ! Any particular question you would like to ask our hon Prime Minister @narendramodi or the other panelists about their own experiences with physical and mental health ? see you on 24th at 12noon #NewIndiaFitIndia pic.twitter.com/V8mqjKb2gw — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) September 22, 2020

“A lot of people ask me the same question about my age. They also ask me how am I able to run such long distances (like from Delhi to Mumbai in 2012) in this age. I tell them – my mother at 81 – is capable of doing all this. She is a huge source of inspiration for me and for many others”, replied Milind Soman.

“If you go the villages, women travel kilometres to fill water and for other activities. The problem in cities with the widespread of technology is that we sit a lot at a place for work and other things. This makes them lazy”, said the actor.