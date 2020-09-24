Emirates Airlines resumes flights to 5 more countries

The Dubai based airline company, Emirates Airlines has announced that it will resume services to five more countries. Emirates will resume flights to Johannesburg (October 1), Cape Town (October 1), Durban (October 4) in South Africa; Harare in Zimbabwe (October 1); and Mauritius (October 3).

Also Read; 30 deaths in Saudi Arabia

Thus the Emirates’ global network has rised to 92 destinations.

Emirates will operate to Harare with two weekly flights linked to its Lusaka service. The linked services will connect Zambia and Zimbabwe to key destinations across Europe, the Far East, the Americas, Australasia and West Asia with one convenient stop in Dubai.

Flights from Dubai to Mauritius will initially operate once a week on Saturdays.