“Less Covid, more hunting”; US governor posted a video of her hunting birds!!!

“This is how we do social distancing in our state,” South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, posted a video showing her shooting birds in a field. However, she is also an avid hunter, she engaged in a war of words on Twitter after the non-profit animal rights group attacked her over a video she posted. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have pulled no punches, taking a swipe at Noem, South Dakota’s Republican governor. “Less Covid, more hunting, that’s the plan for the future,” she says before the video is cut.

This is how we do social distancing in South Dakota. pic.twitter.com/AjegUsKHhv — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 23, 2020

Several hours after the post went up, PETA came out swinging at Noem, asking if she is “bonkers or just cruel,” while suggesting that the Republican governor would only scare off potential tourists with her stunt. “We hunt. We fish. We pray. And we love America,” Noem quipped to the comments. Noem has been among the most outspoken allies to US President Donald Trump, particularly when it comes to his coronavirus response, and has argued that her state’s economy emerged from the health crisis relatively unscathed due to her decision to avoid sweeping business shutdowns, as were imposed elsewhere in the country.