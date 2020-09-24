Man dies from eating ‘too much candy’

A man has died after consuming ‘too much’ of candy. The incident is reported from UAS. A construction worker aged 54 in Massachusetts has died after eating too much of black licorice.

As per reports, he had a habit of eating a bag and a half of black licorice every day for a few weeks . This has led to his death as per medical experts.

“Even a small amount of licorice you eat can increase your blood pressure a little bit,” said Dr. Neel Butala, a cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital.

As per medical experts, glycyrrhizic acid is found in black licorice and in many other foods and dietary supplements that contain licorice root extract. Glycyrrhizic acid can cause dangerously low potassium and imbalances in other minerals called electrolytes.

The FDA in USA permits up to 3.1% of a food’s content to have glycyrrhizic acid. But many candies and other licorice products don’t reveal how much of it is contained per ounce.