Massive fire broke out in Company’s office Noida!!! Read more…

Noida: A fire broke out in the building of a private company in Noida, over 100 people were evacuated from it. The fire in the building in the industrial Sector 59 of the NCR city was reported around 6.15 pm and around 90 percent of it was controlled by 8.30 pm. As many as 17 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flame while the local police force was also deployed at the site for assistance in relief work. There was no report of any harm to any person in the fire during which 102 people were evacuated from the building.

“A total of 17 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flame while the local police force was also deployed at the site for assistance in relief work,” according to a police statement at 8.30 pm. Approximately 90 percent of the blaze has been controlled and the operation is underway to fully douse it. The cause of the fire was not known immediately and an assessment of the loss was yet to be made.