Modi Govt ‘Paves Expressway’ for National Security; Network of 43 Bridges will be Handed Over Today!!!

New Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will today hand over to the nation a network of 43 bridges built by the war-time Border Road Organization. Bridges will be opened connecting the seven states and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Amid tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate 43 bridges made by Border Roads Organisation across seven States and UTs. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Nechiphu Tunnel, via video conference, tomorrow.India’s push for developing infrastructure in areas bordering China has rattled Beijing as Indian troops have increased patrolling along the LAC.

In July, three new bridges built by the BRO in Ladakh’s Nimu region became operational. These three bridges are strategically located and would help the Indian Army in moving tanks and other heavy artillery to the Eastern Ladakh sector along the LAC.The BRO has built crucial bridges to counter China’s persistent threat. Forty-three bridges have made the journey of the Indian Army to the border easier. The bridges, which provide security as well as development, are providing relief to severe snowfall and isolated states.

Meanwhile, India and China on Tuesday agreed to stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any actions that may further complicate matters.The announcement of the decisions was made by the Indian and Chinese army in a joint statement, a day after the sixth round of Corps commander-level talks that lasted for 14-hours.