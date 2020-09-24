Prominent Srinagar-based lawyer Babar Qadri was shot dead!!!

Srinagar: A 40-year-old Srinagar-based lawyer was shot dead at his house by suspected terrorists in Srinagar today. The lawyer, Babar Qadri, was a regular in TV news debate and used to write op-eds in local newspapers. The police said he was hit by a single bullet. Just three days ago he had tweeted a screenshot and requested the police to file a case against a Facebook user for spreading “the wrong campaign” against him.

I urge the state Police administration to register FIR against this Shah Nazir who has spread wrong campaign that I work for agencies. This un true statement can lead to threat to my life.@ZPHQJammu pic.twitter.com/utkurYpRzk — Babar Qadri Truth (@BabarTruth) September 21, 2020

“I urge the State Police administration to register FIR against this Shah Nazir who has spread the wrong campaign that I work for agencies. This untrue statement can lead to a threat to my life,” Mr. Qadri wrote in his last tweet. The attackers fled after shooting the lawyer, he was taken to SKIMS Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Mr. Qadri is the second public person to be shot dead by terrorists in the last 24 hours. Bhupinder Singh, a block development council chairman in Budgam district, was shot dead on Wednesday night. Just hours before his death, the lawyer, during a Facebook live, had said that he had been receiving intimidating messages.