“Read While You Travel” ; Tram Library to be launched soon in Kolkata !!!

Kolkata ; For the first time in history, the city is all set to get a tram library which is a specially designed tram will have books and magazines, including those on competitive examinations such as the civil services, WBCS, GRE or GMAT in order to attract readers from various educational institutions along its route.

The tram library, which will be inaugurated soon, will travel regularly between Shyambazar and Esplanade, cross over 4.5 km through the city’s education hub College Street.There are at least 30 educational institutions along or near its route, including the Calcutta University and Presidency University, Scottish Church College, Hindu School, Hare School and the Calcutta Girls’ School.

“The tram library, being introduced by the WBTC that oversees India’s only functional tramways, is a special tram with books, magazines, which can be read while travelling on the tram. The tramcar will also have free wifi and will help passengers read e-books apart from laying their hands on books in the library, he said, adding that the collection will be updated regularly.

The library is just a beginning this winter, says an official. It could be the venue of book launches and book readings this season. Kolkata hosts a number of literary festivals and there is a search on for new venues. There are plans to have a Literary Festival around the tram library in the next two months, in November 2020.Cyclone Amphan, which battered the city on May 20 severely damaged tram infrastructure. After restoration, four routes have been opened. The library will be on the fifth route.

“We are also planning book reading sessions, book launches and literary festivals in the tram library in the future,” the official said, stating the project as a dream come true that will give a new dimension to the city’s electric tram service, which is in existence since 1902.