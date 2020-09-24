The Iconic Indian Coffee House Will Serve ‘Kadha’ to Boost Immunity !!!

Uttar pradesh ; The iconic Coffee House in Lucknow, whose client line includes litterateur, politicians, playwrights and the top names of the Uttar Pradesh capital, has modified its menu to suit pandemic times.

Apart from the filter coffee its menu still does not include the likes of Cappuccino, Dalgone or Frappe however, the Coffee House has now included the immunity-boosting ‘kadha’ in its beverage list.

The ‘kadha’ comprises medicinal herbs, including cinnamon, giloy leaves, cloves, cardamom, mulethi (liquorice root), tulsi leaves, and black pepper. The immunity-boosting drink has been priced at Rs 25 per cup (large) and Rs 15 per cup (small). Ever since they reopened coffee house in June, the customers have been mainly those who have resumed office and come here for a break. While they prefer coffee and other items,they included the basic immunity drink of any Indian household as it has become the need of the hour.

“For years, the Coffee House has resisted change whether it is in the ambience or the furniture or the menu and we are happy that it is now changing with the times. We hope they bring some more changes in the coming days,” said Ashwin Lal, a young executive.