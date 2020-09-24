Top Bollywood actresses to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau on tomorrow

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned top actresses in the Bollywood to appear before the agency. NCB has summoned Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.

NCB has summoned Deepika Padukone to appear for questioning on September 25, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been summoned on September 26. After summoning actress Rakul Preet Singh on Thursday, a four-member team of NCB reached at Rakul Preet Singh’s house. The actress will appear before NCB tomorrow for interrogation.

Fashion designer Simone Khambatta has reached NCB guest house for questioning. Sushant’s former business manager Shruti Modi will also join the probe today.