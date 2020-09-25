A Keralite, trained by ISIS was found guilty…Read more.

Kochi:- NIA court in Kochi was found guilty of a Keralite man of joining the Islamic State and “waging a war against Iraq”. He is currently lodged in the Viyuur jail in Thrissur district. Subhani Haja Moideen was found under section 120b (pertaining to criminal conspiracy) and 125 (waging war against the Government of any Asiatic Power in alliance or at peace with the Government of India) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 20 (punishment for being a member of terrorist gang or organization), 38 (a person, who commits the offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (a person, who commits the offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The convict from Kerala was held on October 5, 2016, from his residence in Thirunelveli in Tamil Nadu after a group of six people was arrested by the NIA from Kananakamala in Kannur, while they were holding a meeting there. It was after their interrogation, that the investigating agency got leads on Moideen. According to NIA, the convict had travelled to Iraq and undergone training with ISIS. He has also revealed to the NIA that he saw the attackers of the ghastly Paris attack visit his camp in Mosul, Iraq.