Covid-19 Updates: 882 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry, 1008 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in UAE in the last 24 hours along with 882 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Also Read: RTA in Dubai announces major road closure

92,000 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE pushing the total tests conducted to over 9.13 million.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 89,540 and the total recoveries stand at 78,819. The death toll has reached at 409.