Farmers in Tamil Nadu protest against Farm bills by holding skulls…. Read more…

Trichy:- Farmers in Tamil Nadu protested in Trichy on Friday against the recent Farm Bills passed by the central government in the ongoing Monsoon Assembly Session. Farmers from National South Indian River Interlinking Farmers’ Association sat outside Collector’s office in Trichy with human skulls, chained hands, and nooses around their necks. Several farmers’ organizations are protesting against the farm bills passed by Parliament earlier this week as part of a nationwide strike. The protest was organized by the National South Indian Rivers Link Agricultural Association.

“The farmers have tied themselves with long chains which symbolically represent the farmers’ bill that has tied them. The human skulls state that they will become dead if the bill is implemented,” Ayyakkannu, the president of the association said. The protesters maintaining social distance and raising slogans against the bill. According to the Centre, these Bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell produce outside mandis and sign agreements with large agri-business firms and will do away with stock-holding limits on key commodities.