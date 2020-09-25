Gulf country to resume international flight services from October 1

A Gulf country has decide to resume the international flight services that were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Oman has decided to resume the international flight services. The international flight services will be resume from October 1.

Also Read: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli gets Rs. 1.2 million fine

Domestic flights between the capital Muscat and the city of Salalah will also resume on the same date. Residents with valid visas do not need approval from the foreign ministry to return to Oman.

Expats who hold valid residency permits can return to Oman from October 1. They need not to get approval from the ministry.