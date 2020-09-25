Impressive!!! A dancer in saree dance on “Genda Phool” song using a Hula-hoop. Watch the viral video!!!

A dancer Ishana Kutty posted a video on Instagram, where she dances to the song Genda Phool from Delhi 6 while wearing a saree. It shows Kutty in a saree while wearing sports shoes. Throughout the clip, she moves flawlessly and showcases cool moves using a hoop. It’s her effortless handling of the hoop which makes the video even more entertaining to watch.

With over 2.8 lakh views, the video has also gathered more than 19,000 likes. People couldn’t stop commenting on the video. They showered the post’s comments section with various appreciative responses. Well, this isn’t the first time that she has wowed people with her amazing skills. In fact, she has shared many other videos of her hula flow in saree using the #sareeflow hashtag on Instagram. The video has now gone viral on other social media platforms and being shared widely. ”Woke up to several people Whatsapping me this video! Meet my daughter who has sparked off a #sareeflow trend,” her journalist mother Chitra Narayanan wrote on Twitter.