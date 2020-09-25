Indian cricketer Virat Kohli gets Rs. 1.2 million fine

The Indian cricketer Virat Kohli been fined Rs. 12 lakh. Virat Kohli the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has fined as the RCB maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh,” the IPL said in a release.

Kings XI Punjab has defeated RCB by 97 runs in the match on Thursday night.