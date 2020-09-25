Indian Embassy makes important announcement

The Indian Embassy has issued an important announcement for all Indian expats. The Indian Embassy has issued the revised guidelines for international passengers travelling to India. The Indian Embassy in Oman has issued the circular.

As per the guidelines, travellers may seek exemption from institutional quarantine (IQ) by applying to the New Delhi Airport online supported by a RT-PCR report. All travellers are also required to submit a self-declaration form on the online portal www.newdelhiairport.in at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel.

There is a mandatory 14-day quarantine. It includes a 7 day institutional quarantine and a 7-day home quarantine. Exemption will be given from institutional quarantine, for emergency reasons like distress, pregnancy, death in the family or serious illness.