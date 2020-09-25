“Legend of Suheldev”; Amish Tripathi’s book will soon be adapted into a feature film

Amish Tripathi’s latest bestseller, Suheldev: The King Who Saved India is being adapted into a major feature film. This is Amish’s first book to be adapted into a film. The film will be helmed by debutant director Senthil Kumar, who venturing into movies from the world of ad-film making. The film is being produced by Wakaoo Films, Casa Media, and Immortal Studios in collaboration with each other.

The book is about a King, who fought valiantly to drive the all-conquering Turkic hordes away from India. The story is set in the 11th century when the Turks, led by Mahmud of Ghazni, launched multiple raids on India and also destroyed the Somnath temple. It is then that the young warrior Suheldev set out on an adventurous journey and gathered an army of his own, with soldiers from across religions, castes, and regions, to fight the Turkish marauders. The book beautifully captures the epic Battle of Bahraich where an army led by King Suheldev crushed the Turkic army. The script is already under preparation, and the producers will soon announce the name of the lead actor to play the role of King Suheldev. Being mounted on a grand scale, with special emphasis on war sequences, the film will be an action drama that will be one of the first Indian films to be produced using Virtual Production technology.