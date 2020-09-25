RTA in Dubai announces major road closure

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced a major road closure. The RTA has informed that Al Shindagha Tunnel in Dubai will be closed on Saturday, 26 September. The tunnel will be closed from from 12.30am until 8am.

The tunnel’s stretch from Deira to Bur Dubai was temporarily shut on Friday from 12.30am to 10.30am. RTA advised drivers to take the Al Maktoum Bridge and Al Garhoud Bridge for their journey.

A delay is expected on the trips' schedule of #DubaiBus routes (X13, X02, 8, 95, C01, C03, C07, C09, C18, E306 and X23) amid the closure of Al Shindagha Tunnel, due to diverting the affected bus routes per the closure hours. Please depart early on your trips.#Dubai — RTA (@rta_dubai) September 24, 2020

A delay in select bus routes is also expected because of the closure of the tunnel. Routes X13, X02, 8, 95, C01, C03, C07, C09, C18, E306 and X23 are likely to be affected, the authority said.