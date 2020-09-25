Most influential cardinal in Vatican resigns

Angelo Becciu, one of the most influential Vatican cardinals has resigned. This was announced by the Holy See. The reason behind the resignation is not yet revealed.

“The Holy Father accepted the resignation from the office of Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints and from the rights connected to the Cardinalate, presented by His Eminence Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,” a one-line statement issued on late Thursday said.

Angelo Becciu aged 72 is working as the Substitute for General Affairs for the last 6 years, which is a key post. The role is akin as chief of staff which means he sees Pope Francis daily and is one of his most trusted aides.

Angelo Becciu was named as a cardinal in summer 2018 .