Motor Vehicle department will issue the pollution test certificate hereafter….

Alappuzha: The Motor Vehicles Department will issue a pollution test certificate from next month. This is because of the ongoing controversy surrounding the pollution test. Vehicle pollution testing will continue at checkpoints as usual. The remaining steps will be completed online and a certificate will be issued by the MVD.

B.S. Four vehicles are required to issue a one-year certificate, but the six-month certificate is still in dispute. For vehicles not registered as Four, a six-month certificate is issued. All vehicles launched after April 2017 are BS. It requires a one-year certificate. However, even before 2017, B.S. four vehicles have landed. This is the R.C. which is not recorded in the book. This is the cause of the controversy.

The Motor Vehicles Department says that the certificate of four wheeler should be purchased and kept from the vehicle dealers. The association said it had not yet been notified of the level of pollution in four-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles. Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath said such problems would be resolved when the pollution test certificate goes directly into the hands of the Motor Vehicles Department. Bharat Stage (BS) is a system introduced to control the amount of smoke emitted from a vehicle. B.S. Pollution is less than three BS.