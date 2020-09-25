“Not weed , Prefer Hashish”; Deepika Padukone was the “admin” of Drug-Chat group, NCB reveals

Mumbai ; The NCB revealed that Deepika Padukone was the admin of drugs chat group.Rakul Preet Singh has confessed on the conversation with Rhea Chakraborty about drugs. The actress told the Narcotics Control Bureau that she kept drugs with her, but didn’t consume it. She said that it was for Rhea. Rakul was called in by the NCB for questioning today morning.

According to the reports, ahead of the interrogation of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone in the drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau, it has been disclosed that the Bollywood actress was the admin of the group in which the alleged conversation regarding the procurement of drugs had taken place.

The drug conversation allegedly between Deepika Padukone and others on 28th October 2017 went something like this:

10:03 AM (+91-992——-) ‘D’ (believed to be Deepika): K…Maal you have?

10:05 AM (+91-961——-) ‘K’: I have but at home. I am at Bandra…

10:05, K: I can ask Amit if you want

10:07, Deepika: Yes!! Pllleeeeasssee

10:08, K: Amit has. He’s carrying it

10:12, Deepika: Hash na?

10:12, Deepika: Not weed

10:14, K: What time are you coming to Koko

10:15: Deepika: 1130/12ish

10:15: Deepika: Till what time is Shal there?

K: I think she said 11:30 because she needs to at the other place at 12

The NCB has summoned actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for questioning in drug probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.Deepika and Sara, who were in Goa, returned to Mumbai on Thursday for the probe. While Deepika, Sara and Shraddha are called in on September 26 (Saturday), Rakul Preet Singh, who earlier denied receiving summons, appeared before the NCB today (September 25).Karishma Prakash’s WhatsApp chats with Deepika were retrieved by the NCB. In the chats, they are discussing drugs. Karishma was in Goa and therefore couldn’t come for the questioning earlier.