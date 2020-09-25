Police arrests man who faked his own abduction to begin a new life

The police has arrested a man for faking his own abduction for beginning a new life. Suleman Alwi, resident of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh has faked his won abduction as he is under a debt of Rs. 12 lakh.

Alwi doing of construction material business has did this with the help of his brother, a friend and a driver. He did this it in the belief that by this would not have to repay the money he borrowed and that he would start a new life with his girlfriend.

As per police, On September 21, Saddam Hussain, the brother of Alwi filed a complaint in Dannhar Police Station stating that four unidentified people abducted Suleman while he was on his way back home in his four-wheeler. Police registered a case of abduction under IPC Section 364 and started investigations.

During investigations, police found that Saddam’s claims were fake. and he had lodged a fake complaint in order to assist his brother . Police also got to about the involvement of Suleman’s friend Zahid and driver, Imran, in the conspiracy.



Later police learned about Suleman’s presence in Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. Police team found that Suleman is living with a woman and her two kids.

During interrogation, Suleman told the police that he and the woman with whom he was staying in Bhiwadi were in a relationship since last eight years. He also said that he did not have money to repay his loans. So, he planned to leave Mainpuri and decided to shift to Nepal with his girlfriend.