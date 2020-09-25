“Rice ATM” Nobody should sleep starving ; youth’s initiative benefits people during pandemic

Hyderabad: A private company employee opened a rice ATM by which benefitted at least 12,000 people since lockdown. Ramu Dosapati.an MBA graduate, has said that anyone who doesn’t have rice for the next meal can avail the foodgrains that would be enough for five days. More people are availing rice from Ramu Dosapati.

According to a report, the rice ATM is located in LB Nagar. The initiative by Dosapati has come as a boon for poor people including those who lost their jobs and suffered salary cuts during the COVID pandemic.Over 100 people have availed rice on Wednesday. And not only this, Dosapati himself delivered rice to families of several COVID patients.

“It was in 2006 when Dosapati met an accident and suffered an injury on his head.I prayed to god and promised that I would serve people if I get a new lease of life,I believe that no one should sleep hungry. And that the reason I have come up with this initiative. Anyone can come and pick up the rice”,said Dosapati.

Another incident prompted Dosapati to be large-hearted.He saw a watchman’s family spending Rs 2,000 to bring chicken for families of migrant workers who did not have much to eat.”I wondered why I should not offer services to the poor and needy when they can,” said the man.Dosapati spent Rs 4 lakh including Rs 3 lakh from his provident fund account, to buy rice. Some other people who saw him working for the poor also supported him.A man who is an English lecturer also collected rice from the ATM. The man said he did not get his salary for the last six months. He came to know of the rice ATM and came to collect the foodgrain for his family.