‘Say her name ‘ ; Protesters in Louisville Unite for Breonna Taylor, See video footage!!!

Louisville (USA) ; According to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections,the authorities in Louisville, have charged Larynzo Johnson, 26, with 14 counts of cruel life threat and multiple assault on a police officer after two officers were shot during protests in the city.Mr. Johnson was arrested on Wednesday, the department said.

The city erupted in angry protests Wednesday after a grand jury decided not to bring charges against the police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor during a botched nighttime raid on her apartment in March. The grand jury indicted another officer involved in the raid for recklessly firing shots that entered a neighboring apartment.

Louisville. Half-hour before curfew. Much larger crowds than yesterday. pic.twitter.com/IRS5R7FD5q — Adrián Florido (@adrianflorido) September 25, 2020

Brett Hankison, a detective who has since been fired, plans to plead not guilty to the charges in the indictment, three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, according to his lawyer, Stew Mathews. There is no date set yet for the summons, Mr. Mathews said, declining to comment further.The decision in a case that has drawn widespread condemnation and outrage sparked protests across the country.

Ms. Taylor’s name has become a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement, along with those of George Floyd and other Black people who have been killed by the police.Neither of the officers who were shot during the protests in Louisville sustained life-threatening injuries, Mayor Greg Fischer said at a news conference on Thursday morning. He said one of the officers, Maj. Aubrey Gregory, a commander, had been released from a hospital after treatment for a leg wound. The other officer, Robinson Desroches, was recovering from abdomen surgery.