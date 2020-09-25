Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has settled higher.

The BSE Sensex ended 835.06 points or 2.28% higher at 37,388.66.NSE Nifty rose 244.70 points or 2.26% to settle at 11,050.25.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, L&T, TCS, ONGC and ICICI Bank,Cipla, Bajaj Finance and SBI .

The top losers in the market were UPL, Bharat Petroleum and SBI Life.