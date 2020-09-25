Teachers’ recruitment turns violent, protesters torch vehicles, pelt stones at police

The candidates attending the teachers’ recruitment examination turned violent and torched vehicles and pelted stones at police. The candidates demanding to fill vacancies in the unreserved section with the Scheduled Tribe-category candidates has turned violent in Rajasthan.

The protesters blocked the National Highway 8 in Bichhiwara area of Dungarpur, around 500 km south of Jaipur and pelted stones and torched vehicles including 4 police vehicles . Police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas to disperse the mob. Three persons have been arrested. Two police officials sustained minor injuries.

The candidates of the 2018 teachers’ recruitment exam have been protesting for over the past fortnight to press for their demand to fill 1,167 general posts with ST-category candidates.