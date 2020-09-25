‘The new agriculture laws will enslave our Farmers’: Rahul Gandhi

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad in Kerala has said that the new agriculture bills passed by the Parliament will ‘enslave the farmers’. The Congress leader took his micro-blogging website to attack the union government.

“A flawed GST destroyed MSMEs.The new agriculture laws will enslave our Farmers. #ISupportBharatBandh,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read: Deadline for linking Aadhar Card with ration card is September 30

Earlier Congress party has termed the new laws as “black laws”. Congress has made it clear that it will challenge the laws in the court.

“These laws will be challenged in the court from high court up to the Supreme Court and I have no doubt that they will be quashed. We want that… these laws are stopped and quashed by the court as they are unconstitutional, “said AICC spokesperson, Manu Abhishek Singhvi.