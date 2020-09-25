Twitter trolls Virat Kohli for losing 2 catches; ‘Anushka won’t let him hold the baby’

The sixth match of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore was one such match where nothing worked out for Virat Kohli. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli had a day to forget at the office as what could go wrong went wrong for him. Virat Kohli strangely struggled in the field as well as could not make any impact as RCB suffered a 97-run drubbing at the hands of Kings XI Punjab. The 31-year old managed only a single with the bat while batting at number four.

I don't think Anushka is gonna let Kohli hold the baby after watching this match. #KXIPvRCB #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/qhlvx0aGJr — Abhishek Singh Rajput (@RudeRajput1) September 24, 2020

He dropped Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul twice and the latter went on to make his India captain pay a big price for the same. Rahul was on 83 and 89 when he was dropped by Virat Kohli and went on to smash an unbeaten 132 off just 69 balls. His stunning knock was studded with 14 fours and seven sixes. Rahul smashed 42 runs from just 9 balls. In the 19th over, he hit Dale Steyn for 26 runs before ending the innings by hitting Shivam Dube for four and two sixes on the final three balls. Riding on Rahul’s knock, Kings XI Punjab went on to post a huge total of 206 for 3 in the allotted 20 overs.

Virat Kohli next time trying to slander his players for dropping catches but realises he dropped twice…. pic.twitter.com/61iSFZuW5Q — Sia²? #9raciasLuis (@fcbsiaaaa) September 24, 2020