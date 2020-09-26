16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders

16 countries has provided visa-free entry to Indian Passport holders. Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs, V.Muralidharan has informed this in the Rajya Sabha.
43 countries are providing Visa-on-arrival facility for Indians and 36 countries provide E-visa for Indians, the minister informed the upper house of Indian Parliament.
16 visa-free countries you can travel to with an Indian passport:
1. Barbados
2. Bhutan
3. Dominica
4. Grenada
5. Haiti
6. Hong Kong SAR
7. Maldives
8. Mauritius
9. Montserrat
10. Nepal
11. Niue Island
12. Samoa
13. Senegal
14. Trinidad and Tobago
15. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
16. Serbia
The government has been making efforts to increase the number of countries that provide visa-free travel, visa-on-arrival and e-visa facility so as to further ease international travel for Indians, Muraleedharan said.
