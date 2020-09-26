16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders

16 countries has provided visa-free entry to Indian Passport holders. Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs, V.Muralidharan has informed this in the Rajya Sabha.

43 countries are providing Visa-on-arrival facility for Indians and 36 countries provide E-visa for Indians, the minister informed the upper house of Indian Parliament.

16 visa-free countries you can travel to with an Indian passport:

1. Barbados

2. Bhutan

3. Dominica

4. Grenada

5. Haiti

6. Hong Kong SAR

7. Maldives

8. Mauritius

9. Montserrat

10. Nepal

11. Niue Island

12. Samoa

13. Senegal

14. Trinidad and Tobago

15. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

16. Serbia

The government has been making efforts to increase the number of countries that provide visa-free travel, visa-on-arrival and e-visa facility so as to further ease international travel for Indians, Muraleedharan said.