24-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing his 1-month-old daughter!!!

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdered his 40-day-old daughter Sivaganga by drowning her in Karamana River. The police identified the accused as Unnikrishnan, a resident of Pachalloor under Thiruvallom police station limits. He is an electrician.

The alleged crime took place on Thursday evening, hours after Sivaganga’s ‘noolukettu’ ceremony was held at the residence of Chinju, the child’s mother.

The couple met through social media, fell in love, and started living together a year ago. They were not legally married. After the ceremony, Unnikrishnan expressed his wish to show the baby to his mother, and the couple set out to Thiruvallom. Amid the journey, Unnikrishnan take his daughter from Chinju made an excuse of his mother wouldn’t allow her to enter his house. Chinju informed the police when he doesn’t come back with the baby. The police decided to search the river at Kadavummoola after some residents told them that they saw Unnikrishnan there. The diving experts of the fire and rescue services department found Sivaganga’s body from the river around 2.30 am. Chinju has told the police that Unnikrishnan was apparently not ready to have a baby.