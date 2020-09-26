DH Latest NewsKeralaLatest News

BJP state secretary Adv.S.Suresh greets Abdullakutty and newly appointed office bearers

Sep 26, 2020, 05:34 pm IST

The BJP national president JP Nadda has  announced the new office bearers of the party. A.P.Abdullakutty, the Kerala state vice president of BJP has been appointed as the national vice president. Rajaya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Tom Vadakkan has been named  as the new spokespersons of BJP.

BJP state secretary Advocate S. Suresh has extended greeting to the newly appointed leaders from Kerala. In a post shared on his Facebook  Adv.Suresh has congratulated Abdullakutty, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Tom Vadakkan.

BJP ??????????? ???? ?????????? A P ???????? ?????? Ex.MP ?????, ????? ??????????? ?????? ?????????? MP, ??? ?????? ?????????????????????#Bjp #bjpkerala #tomvadakan #rajeevchandrsekhar #asianet

Julkaissut Adv S. Suresh Lauantaina 26. syyskuuta 2020

Tags
Sep 26, 2020, 05:34 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button