BJP state secretary Adv.S.Suresh greets Abdullakutty and newly appointed office bearers

The BJP national president JP Nadda has announced the new office bearers of the party. A.P.Abdullakutty, the Kerala state vice president of BJP has been appointed as the national vice president. Rajaya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Tom Vadakkan has been named as the new spokespersons of BJP.

BJP state secretary Advocate S. Suresh has extended greeting to the newly appointed leaders from Kerala. In a post shared on his Facebook Adv.Suresh has congratulated Abdullakutty, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Tom Vadakkan.