Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar reacts to drug allegations, issues statement

Bollywood Filmmaker Karan Johar has reacted to the drug allegations raised against a party hosted by him. The Bollywood director took his social media handle to react to the allegations raised against him.

“Certain news channels, print/electronic media and social media platform (s) are wrongly and misleading reporting that narcotics were consumed at a party that I, Karan Johar hosted on July 28, 2019 at my residence. I had already clarified my position way back in 2019 that the allegations were false”, he wrote on Twitter.

“In view of the current malicious campaign, I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false, No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I would like to unequivocally once again state that I do not consume narcotics and I do not promote or encourage consumption of any such substance, karan Johar added.”

“All these slanderous and malicious statements, news articles and news clippings have unnecessarily subjected me, my family and my colleagues and Dharma Productions, to hatred, contempt and ridicule”, Karan wrote.

“I would like to further state that several media/news channels have been airing news reports that Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra are my ‘aides’/’close aides’. I would like to place on record that I don’t know these individuals personally and neither of these two individuals are ‘aides’ or ‘close aides’ Neither I, nor Dharma Productions can be made responsible for what people do in their personal lives. These allegations do not pertain to Dharma Productions. I wish to further state that Mr Anubhav Chopra is not an employee at Dharma Productions. He was briefly associated with us for only two months in the capacity of 2nd assistant director for a film, between November 2011 and January 2012 and as assistant director for the short film in January 2013. He has thereafter never been associated with Dharma Productions for any other project.”He added, “Mr Kshitij Ravi Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment (sister concern of Dharma Productions) in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project which eventually did not materialise”, he clarified.

Last year Karan Johar has hosted a party in which Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal and Shahid Kapoor and many other Bollywood celebrities attended. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a former MLA accused that rugs were consumed at the party.

Meanwhile, the NCB has summoned and questioned many Bollywood personalities including Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan.