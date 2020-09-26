Chief Minister greets former PM Manmohan Singh on his birthday

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has turned 88 on Saturday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted Manmohan Singh on his birthday, and wished him good health.

“Greetings to former Prime Minister and Economist Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. Wishing him good health and more productive years in public life,” Banerjee tweeted.