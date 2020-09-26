“Did you ask manager to get Drugs”? ; NCB questions to Deepika Padukone accessed, See Video!!!

Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have left the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after being grilled for over five hours. Both the actress have denied consuming drugs.

Deepika Padukone’s NCB grilling ends. According to the sources, NCB officials are not satisfied with Deepika Padukone’s answers. India Today has accessed the list of NCB questions that were asked to Deepika Padukone. It is to be noted that she has admitted that she discussed drugs with Karishma Prakash in the WhatsApp chat retrieved by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Earlier, Karishma was also questioned in the drug probe. The two women were also made to confront each other by the NCB officials. India Today gets you inside details of Deepika Padukone’s grilling by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Bollywood drug probe.

Source ; India Today

According to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sources, Sara Ali Khan has denied consuming drugs. However, she confessed her closeness to Sushant Singh Rajput while shooting her debut film Kedarnath. The actress also told the NCB officials that she visited Sushant’s farmhouse and parties, said sources.The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Kshitij Prasad. He worked as an executive producer with Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. Kshitij was detained on Friday. He was summoned for questioning by the NCB on Thursday. However, as he was in Delhi, he joined the investigation on Friday. A small quantity of marijuana was seized by the NCB from Kshitij’s home.