Doppelganger:- Firefighters saved a cute kitty resembling the Mandalorian character Baby Yoda!!!

A small kitten that was rescued from the California wildfires over the weekend has been dubbed “Baby Yoda” for her resemblance to the character on the Disney+ show, “The Mandalorian.” The North Valley Animal Disaster Group posted a picture of the kitten right after she had been washed, showing her ears sticking out to the sides just like “The Child,” otherwise known as Baby Yoda. The kitten is believed to be between 2 and 3 weeks old and was found by firefighters in the middle of the road, “covered in smoke and ash,” according to the Facebook post. The firefighters then rushed the kitten to the Cal Oak Animal Shelter in Murrieta, California.

The kitten was examined by the vet and bathed before she fell asleep, according to the North Valley Animal Disaster Group. She is now being fostered and getting the help she needs. A kitten that looked like baby Yoda after its bath was rescued from the California wildfires over the weekend. Over this past weekend, Firefighters rushed this tiny 2 or 3-week old kitten to the Cal Oak Animal Shelter. They found her in the middle of the road on their route, thank goodness!