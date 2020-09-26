“Final Rites” Videos ; Legendary Singer SPB Cremated At His Farmhouse with State Honours !!

The funeral of legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam took place at his farmhouse at Thamaraipakkam in Tiruvallur district near Chennai in Tamil Nadu today.

The mortal remains of the celebrated singer laid to rest with state honours. The renowned singer passed away in a hospital in Chennai yesterday. He was admitted to the hospital on the 5th of August for Covid-19 treatment. Though he turned negative for the viral infection later, his vital organs were severely affected. It led him to be put on a ventilator. However, he could not respond to the treatment.

Several leaders, film personalities and thousands of people paid their last respects to Balasubrahmanyam at his residence in Chennai, last evening. Later, the mortal remains of the renowned singer was taken to his farmhouse for the last rites. On the way, many more people gathered along the road and paid homage.

Credits ; v6news,news 18