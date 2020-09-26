“India Feels Absence…”:-Rahul Gandhi’s birthday wish to our former PM DrMMS

New Delhi: Dr. Manmohan Singh, veteran Congress leader and former prime minister who ran a coalition government between 2004-2014, turns 88 today. Before he became the prime minister, his brightest moment was ushering in the 1991 economic reforms under the Narasimha Rao government. He was Rao’s finance minister. Today 26th September our former PM turns 88. Rahul Gandhi, who was one of the first to wish on his birthday. India feels the absence of a prime minister with the “depth” of Dr. Manmohan Singh, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he wished the former Prime Minister on his 88th birthday today. Also praised him for his “honesty, decency and dedication”, which he said was an inspiration to others.

India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all. Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead.#HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2020

“India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr. Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all. Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted, using hashtag HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh. Congress praised Dr. Singh as a dedicated leader who was always committed to the overall well-being of each Indian. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was born in Gag, now in Pakistan, on September 26, 1932. Mr. Singh is an economist who became a politician and was the country’s prime minister from 2004 to 2014.