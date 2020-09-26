“Please Dont Believe It” ; Actress Meghna Raj Reacts to Reports Of Giving Birth To Twins

Recently, speculations were rife that Meghana Raj has given birth to twins. Eventually, several videos and media articles had also surfaced on the internet. Though there was no official confirmation regarding the same from her or her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja’s family, a lot of fans and followers of the actress bombarded her social media handle with congratulatory messages. Well now, the actress has rubbished the rumours and speculations by taking to her Twitter handle.

Meghna Raj, who left social media after the death of Chiranjeevi Sarja, has now come out with a response to the widespread spread of fake news against her.There has been a lot of news coming out, including through several YouTube videos, including Meghna giving birth to twins. It was against this backdrop that Meghna Raj’s response was also.“I ‘ve been talking to you a lot. I ‘ll talk to you soon. Until then, please do not listen to YouTube videos that are made only to gain viewership. I will be sharing news directly about myself and my family. Meghan posted on Instagram”

On a related note, Meghana Raj had confirmed the news of expecting a baby in one of her posts remembering Chiranjeevi Sarja. The duo had tied the knot in May 2018 after being in a relationship for several years. Chiranjeevi breathed his last on June 7, 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 39..