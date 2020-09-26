Security forces arrests Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist associate

The security forces had arrested a terror associate linked with banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police,92 Battalion CRPF and 32 Rashtriya Rifles has arrested the terrorist associate.

The arrested terrorist associate is identified as Akeel Parray.

As per reports, the security forces conducted a cordon and search operation at an orchard in Mandigam Kralgund after getting a tip-off.

“During the search and check one person was found in the suspicious condition who on seeing the search party tried to escape from the spot but was chased and apprehended by the search party,” a police official said.