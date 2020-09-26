‘Setback to expats’: Gulf country to terminate expat employees

A Gulf country has announced a decision which is a setback to expats living in the country. As per the new decision around 400 expats may lose their jobs.

Kuwait has announced the decision. Kuwait will terminate 400 expat employees in a number of different sectors of the ministry. Dr. Rana Al Fares, the Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Housing Affairs has announced this.

Expats working in the administrative and legal positions, in addition to some technical professions are included in the list. This is a part of Kuwaitization policy. The expats will be replaced with Kuwait nationals.

The percentage of all expat employees in the MPW and the Public Roads Authority does not exceed 5 per cent of the total employees of the ministry.