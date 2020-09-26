“Teachers” Filmed With Hidden Cameras in ‘School Toilet’ ; Threatened to Work Without Salary

Uttar Pradesh: 52 teachers of a private school in Meerut have jointly filed a complaint to the police accusing the school management of secretly filming them in the school’s washrooms .They used the videos and photographs to blackmail them into working without salary for months.

The teachers, stated that the secretary of the school’s management committee threatened them with their objectionable photographs and videos whenever they asked for the payment of their pending salaries. Meanwhile, the secretary has dismissed the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him. “There is no CCTV inside the women’s toilet. But they have been installed in the gents toilets. This was done against the backdrop of recent cases of murder inside some schools,”a report quoted.

The secretary, however, admitted that for the past few months, the school has failed to pay salaries to the teachers. He attributed this failure to the ongoing pandemic situation.A case has been registered and the investigation is underway, Sadar Bazar Police Station SHO Vijay Gupta said, adding that a team of officials from the forensic department has been assigned in to provide assistance to the police in the investigation.