To combat COVID-19 man inhales steam from a pressure cooker…Read more to know if this work…

Ever since COVID-19 lockdowns were imposed in several countries around the world, many videos showing bizarre preventive methods against the deadly virus have gone viral on social media.

Till now nothing was as bizarre as the one shared by Twitter user ‘@vineet10’. The 68-second clip shows a man using a pressure cooker to inhale steam. A pressure cooker is placed on a stove and a long pipe is attached to its vent pipe to channel the steam. The other end of the pipe is attached to the lid of another pressure cooker.

A woman is heard saying that this is the easiest way of steam inhalation. She then goes on to say that the pressure cooker is half-filled with water and an RO filter pipe is attached to its vent pipe. As the camera pans left, a man is seen inhaling steam from the lid of the pressure cooker. The woman explains steam inhalation can be continued for a prolonged period using this technique. She adds that coronavirus first affects our throat and nose and this technique can kill the virus.

Watch video:

But can inhaling steam from a pressure cooker sanitise your body or keep you safe from COVID-19? According to the Chief of Infectious Diseases at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Centre, the technique is ‘completely useless’. Dr Faheem Younus has alerted people that the technique is completely useless. “Let’s not turn fear into the business. This is completely useless,” he wrote in a tweet