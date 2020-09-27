Al-Qaeda militant planning to carry out terror attack arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an Al-Qaeda operative. NIA arrested Samim Ansari, a operative of Al-Qaeda from Murshidabad in West Bengal.

Earlier, a week ago NIA has arrested 9 Al-Qaeda activists from Kerala and West Bengal. Ansari will be produced before the special NIA court in Delhi.

On September 19, nine operatives – three from Kerala and six from West Bengal – were arrested . NIA also seized large quantities of weapons, country-made firearms, locally fabricated body armour, jihadi literature, and literature used for making explosives. They were planning attacks at numerous locations including Delhi-NCR, Kochi and Mumbai.