“Bathroom Scrubber to Killer Suitcase” ; ‘Indian Tv Soaps’ Helped Us To Beat The Pandemic Blues !!!

During the coronavirus lockdown, Indian tv stored us hooked with its over-the-top cringy sequences that helped us get via the unproductive, boring days.Logic blackouts when Indian daily soaps try to dive into the unrealistic world of entertainment. Flying vehicles, villains levitating within the air till the hero punches them to the bottom, slicing one bullet to kill two dangerous guys, jeeps flying within the air and colliding with helicopters.

Bengali TV show uses Scotch Brite scrubber brush as defibrillator.

Killer Suitcase

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 aired on Colors TV upped the ante with a scene that can only be understood visually.The scene featured protagonist Ridhima Vansh, performed by Helly Shah, who’s seen strolling as she seems to be bothered by one thing. All of a sudden, she journeys over an open suitcase and bangs her head towards the wall. After taking the blow to their head, she falls into the identical suitcase within the posture that has her match inside it completely.Things solely get wilder when the suitcase magically zips itself and Ridhima appears to be trapped inside it.

Christopher Nolan’s got nothing over Indian Soap writers! ?????

Pandemic Romance

We are in the pandemic so our actors are taking all sorts of precautions to stay safe. Star Plus’s hit television drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai returned to the air in July with its first-ever episode post lockdown.In the episode, several characters were seen wearing face masks. A popular couple – Karthik and Naira – from the show were even seen romancing each other using a hand sanitiser and gloves and kissing though face shields.In the scene, Karthik can be seen spraying sanitiser on Naira’s hands, putting on gloves on her hands, and also putting on a face shield on her face while stepping out of the house. He goes on to put the sanitiser in her bag and also manages to kiss her through the translucent shield.

Laptop Washing

Gopi Bahu, portrayed by Devoleena Bhattacharjee in Star Plus Hindi drama sequence Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, grew to become the topic of memes and mockery when a scene of her in an episode cleansing her husband’s laptop computer with cleaning soap and water, and hanging it out to dry went viral.Her massively viral scene has additionally impressed a stan account (parody, after all) on Twitter, which advocates the washing of laptops.