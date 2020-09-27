Bihar polls:- Tejashwi Yadav promised to provide 10 lakh jobs

Bihar:- RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has decided to make unemployment one of the main poll planks for the Bihar Assembly elections and has promised to provide10 lakh jobs if he becomes the chief minister. If they win the Assembly elections to be held in three phases between October 28 and November 7, then his first decision as chief minister would be to provide 10 lakh jobs. His announcement was made after consulting experts and the promise can be achieved. The party will soon come out with a road map to achieve this goal, he said.

“If the RJD forms the government, then in the very first cabinet meeting, my first signature will be on a decision to provide 10 lakh jobs. The jobs will be permanent and in the government,” Yadav said addressing a press conference. Yadav said there are “lakhs of vacancies” in the health, education, and police departments. Bihar is a state with a population of 12.5 crores. The state, therefore, needs 1.25 lakh doctors and other support staff to maintain the national average. Similarly, there is a requirement of 2.5 lakh employees in the health department and 50,000 in the police.