BJP president K Surendran mourn Jaswant Singh’s death

BJP Kerala state committee president, K Surendran has paid his tribute to former union minister Jaswant Singh. Surendran expressed his condolences to his family and friends.

Jaswant Singh, a senior leader of BJP was a member of AB Vajpayee’s cabinet. He was union minister in charge of defense, foreign affairs and finance. Jaswant Singh was elected to Lok Sabha five time and member of Rajya Sabha four times.

Singh had suffered a cardiac arrest while he was being treated for sepsis with multi organ dysfunction syndrome.