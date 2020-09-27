Daughter lodges complaint against father in family court for ‘cheating’ her in Ludo game

The courts in the country everyday witness many kinds of cases. But a family court in the country has received a bizarre complaint. The complaint was lodged by a 24-year-old girl against her father.

The Bhopal family court in Madhya Pradesh has received the bizarre complaint. The young girl has complained that her father cheater her in ‘Ludo Game’.

The young women approached the court after she was defeated by her father many times.

As per reports, during the Covid-19 lockdown, the young woman and her two siblings and their father started playing the Ludo game. But the woman has been defeated many times by her father and this has caused the rift in the family. The family had to undergo counselling sessions to resolve the issue. 24-year-old girl was counselled four times till now, said the family court counsellor.

“A 24-year-old young woman had come to us and said that when she was playing Ludo with her siblings and father, her father killed her tokens (goti) and she felt it was a breach of trust. She said she had trusted her father a lot and didn’t expect to be defeated by him,” said Sarita Rajani, family court counsellor.