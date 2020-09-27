Delhi govt will provide free meals till end of winter for the homeless….

NEW DELHI: Homeless people in Delhi are relived, the Delhi government decided to continue the facility of providing three free meals a day to the people living in shelters.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP government had started this scheme for the poor and homeless people living in DUSIB shelters soon after the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year.

People living in these shelters, run by the government in collaboration with NGOs, are being served cooked meals free of cost since March. The annual cost of this facility will be around Rs 15.31 crore. The DUSIB also decided to rehabilitate 784 people residing in Princess Park to the transit camps located in Sector 16B Dwarka for 1-1.5 years. The rehabilitated people will be later shifted to the flats that are being constructed in Dev Nagar Karol Bagh area.