Doctors had removed 51 magnets from the stomach of a 3-year-old girl. The incident is reported from Bahrain. The doctors at the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) has conducted the surgery. The tram of doctors removed all magnets in a three-and-half hour long surgery.

It is supposed that the girl might have swallowed the magnets while playing. The child was sent home after seven days of recovery in hospital.